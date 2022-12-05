Man charged over robbing taxi driver pleads guilty to further charges

A young man was arrested and charged with two new charges arising out of the robbery of a taxi driver in Cork and he immediately signed a plea of guilty to all charges.

Evan Crean, of St Colmcille’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy on Monday and charged with production of a glass bottle and causing criminal damage. He was previously charged with robbery, arising out of the same incident.

At Cork District Court, his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, indicated that Crean was signing a plea of guilty to all three charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda John Barry testified in the original bail hearing that he arrested Evan Crean on Rathmore Road, Cork, and charged him with carrying out a robbery shortly before noon on May 5 this year.

It was alleged that two young men got a taxi from Carrigrohane to Lotamore Drive in Mayfield where the taxi driver was robbed of €350 in cash and a dash-cam from the car.

Garda Barry said it was alleged that Evan Crean struck the taxi driver with a glass bottle in the head and that a second man — not before the court on this occasion — struck the driver with a hammer.

“He feared for his safety and for his life during the unprovoked attack,” Garda Barry said.

The witness said there was CCTV evidence of the accused.

Objecting to bail, he said: “If granted bail, I believe he will commit further offences.”