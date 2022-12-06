Man indicates he will plead guilty to assault in Cork city nightclub

A Yorkshire man accused of two counts of assault causing harm to a man in Rearden’s nightclub and again shortly afterward on Washington Street in Cork has indicated that he wants to plead guilty to both assaults which were carried out more than three years ago.

Billye Ajayi of Williamson Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire, England, was arrested recently on a European arrest warrant at Heathrow Airport by Garda Shane Coakley and brought before Cork District Court.

Inspector Mark Keating said the Director of Public Prosecutions had given directions and decided that the case should proceed to trial by indictment or a signed plea of guilty could be entered at the district court for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 29-year-old accused was prepared to sign a plea of guilty to all charges and asked for the accused to be brought from Cork Prison to Cork District Court so that the signed plea of guilty could be entered.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the matter back until December 7 for that purpose.

Fractures to jaw

The two assaults occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2019 and the injured party sustained fractures to the left and right of his lower jaw.

Billye Ajayi was formally arrested on November 25 at Heathrow Airport in London and brought before Cork District Court in respect of the two counts of assault.

Garda Coakley outlined the seriousness of the charges. He said it was alleged that the accused had the torch from his phone pointed at the feet of the injured party in Rearden’s at around 1am that morning and there was some altercation. “It is alleged that the defendant punched him in the jaw and was escorted from the premises,” Garda Coakley said.

The second alleged assault occurred on Washington Street when the defendant — in the company of an unnamed second man — punched the injured party a number of times in the face.