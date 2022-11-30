Gardaí renew appeal for information on 1997 murder of Galway woman

A new appeal for information surrounding the murder of a woman in Galway has been launched on the 25th anniversary of her death.

Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was murdered on November 30, 1997, though gardaí have stated the investigation into her murder continues to be a live investigation.

Originally from Corofin in Co Galway, Ms Costello O'Shaughnessy was a well-known taxi driver in the city. She was 47 at the time of her death and was driving a Silver Toyota Carina registration number 97G6663.

Ms Costello O'Shaughnessy commenced work at 8am on November 30 and worked throughout the day. At 8pm she informed her taxi base that she was taking a fare to Claregalway.

Around 20 minutes later, the taxi base attempted to contact Ms Costello O'Shaughnessy but received no answer.

At 9pm, she was due to meet the owner of the taxi in Galway to hand over the car and keys, however she failed to meet as agreed. The last known contact with Ms Costello O'Shaughnessy was at 8pm.

At this stage, her colleagues grew concerned for her whereabouts and searched the city for her taxi.

Just before midnight, the taxi was discovered at Lydon house bakery on the Tuam Road in Galway where it became apparent that Ms Costello O'Shaughnessy may have been injured. A search of the area commenced.

The following morning, her body was discovered at Tinkers Lane, Knockdoemore just off the N17. Ms Costello O'Shaughnessy had been assaulted and murdered. A murder investigation commenced.

Detective Superintendent Shane Cummins said: "We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1997 and now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.”

An Garda Síochána is again appealing to anyone who may be in a position to assist with progressing the following:

• At approximately 8.30pm on the N17 close to Tinkers Lane a woman with blonder hair was seen walking in the direction of Galway against oncoming traffic. She was at the hard shoulder and appeared in a distracted state. This woman has never been identified.

• At 8.45pm, a motorist observed Eileen’s taxi a silver Toyota Carina registration number 97G6663 driving erratically on the N17 towards Galway city. As the cars approached Leaders shop the motorist overtook the taxi and saw a man with a beard driving it. The taxi turned left at Lydon house bakery. This man has never been identified.

• At approximately 9pm, a man was seen jumping down from a wall close to Lydon house bakery and walking in the direction of Galway. He was wearing a green jacket and carrying a small canvas bag. This man has never been identified

• Finally a small red car was seen at 2am at Tinkers lane where Eileen’s body was found. The car had reversed up the laneway and had the parking lights on. The occupants of this car have never been identified.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact An Garda Síochána in Oranmore on 091-388030 or alternatively you can contact your local Garda station,” Detective Superintendent Cummins said.