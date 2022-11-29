Man due in court in connection with human trafficking investigation

The operation was part of continuing investigations into human trafficking and related criminal activity
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested during am operation carried out in Co Galway on Monday. Brian Lawless/PA

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 09:41
Michelle Devane and Steven Heaney

A man is due in court this morning in connection with a garda investigation targeting human trafficking. 

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested during am operation carried out in Co Galway on Monday.

The operation was part of continuing investigations into human trafficking and related criminal activity in the State.

The man, in his 30s, was then brought to Mullingar garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court at 10.30am today.

