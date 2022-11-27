Two arrested after men rob Dublin pharmacy with screwdrivers

Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 17:45
Rebecca Laffan

Two men in their 40s have been arrested following a robbery at a pharmacy in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, on Saturday, November 26.

"Shortly after 2pm, Gardaí were alerted when two men brandishing screwdrivers entered a pharmacy in the Donnybrook area and threatened staff," said a garda spokesperson.

"They fled from the scene on foot after taking a sum of cash, a phone and medication from the store.

"In a follow up operation, detectives from the Donnybrook District carried out a search and arrest operation in the Clonskeagh area and arrested two men aged in their 40s."

It was added that quantities of medication were also recovered.

Both are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Irishtown Garda station.

"The investigation is ongoing."

Place: Dublin
Xmas Shopping Grafton Street

