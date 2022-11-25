Man assaulted and robbed during attempted hijacking

A second robbery took place a short distance away from the attempted hijacking.
Man assaulted and robbed during attempted hijacking

Two men attempted to hijack a car that was parked near the train station in Booterstown. File photo: iStock

Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 13:32
Michelle McGlynn

Two men have been arrested in connection with two robberies and an attempted hijacking in Dublin yesterday.

At around 9.30pm, two men attempted to hijack a car that was parked near the train station in Booterstown.

During the course of the incident, the man who owned the car was assaulted. The two suspects then took his mobile phone and fled on foot.

A short distance away, a second robbery took place when two men approached a pedestrian on Booterstown Avenue.

The man was assaulted, and a number of personal items were taken from him.

Following inquiries by gardaí from Blackrock and Dundrum garda stations, two men - aged in their 30s and 40s - were arrested. The officers also recovered the stolen property.

Both arrested men were taken to Dundrum Garda Station where they are being detained. Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

David Holden court case - Belfast Former British soldier guilty of manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie
Court hears 'deplorable' details of Kerry badminton coach paying women to let him abuse their children Court hears 'deplorable' details of Kerry badminton coach paying women to let him abuse their children
Gardaí investigating man's death in Buttevant earlier this year make arrest  Gardaí investigating man's death in Buttevant earlier this year make arrest 
CrimePlace: BooterstownPlace: Dublin
<p>The court heard the teen went on a drive for about 30 minutes before bringing the bus back. File picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Teen who robbed phone as he 'was stuck in Cork and trying to get to Dublin' also stole bus

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s