Man assaulted and robbed during attempted hijacking

Two men have been arrested in connection with two robberies and an attempted hijacking in Dublin yesterday.
At around 9.30pm, two men attempted to hijack a car that was parked near the train station in Booterstown.
During the course of the incident, the man who owned the car was assaulted. The two suspects then took his mobile phone and fled on foot.
A short distance away, a second robbery took place when two men approached a pedestrian on Booterstown Avenue.
The man was assaulted, and a number of personal items were taken from him.
Following inquiries by gardaí from Blackrock and Dundrum garda stations, two men - aged in their 30s and 40s - were arrested. The officers also recovered the stolen property.
Both arrested men were taken to Dundrum Garda Station where they are being detained. Investigations are ongoing.