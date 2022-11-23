The three wise men? Yokes? The million-dollar man? What is it Gerry Hutch finds so funny? 

“All the same, if the cops are following us, you’d know like a light.”
This is a sentence uttered by a man the State claims is Jonathan Dowdall, speaking to Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch while gardaí had secretly attached a tracker and a listening device to his car. Indeed, the court has already heard from more than a dozen surveillance gardaí who were following Dowdall’s Land Cruiser on that day.
At the non-jury Special Criminal Court today (Wednesday), the trial continued to hear the tapes of the recordings of Dowdall and Hutch as they drove through the North to meet with republicans — the “three wise men, the three chiefs” as Hutch put it — to try to broker a peace deal with the Kinahans amid the gang feud that was escalating at the time.
Jonathan Dowdall says “we never admitted that that was anything to do with youse at the Regency but obviously we did by giving them the yokes”, and Hutch replies, “yeah he knows, yeah”.