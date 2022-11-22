Mix tape: Hutch case audio covers violence, politics and even the Monk's musical tastes

There were just a few sounds heard in courtroom 11 of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin for much of today.

There was the furious typing on laptops and scribbling in notebooks from journalists trying to keep up. And there were the men the State alleges are Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall chatting at great length on March 7, 2016, in Mr Dowdall’s vehicle, which had been bugged by the gardaí.

The audio is crisp and clear as the men talk at great length. Prosecuting counsel Sean Gillane SC told the court on day one of the trial that “many topics were traversed”. He wasn’t exaggerating.

Mr Dowdall’s anecdotes over confronting a dissident republican, Mr Hutch putting himself in Daniel Kinahan’s shoes, his thoughts on politics and his apparent liking for Imelda May were among the many topics that were indeed traversed as the pair travelled northwards.

It is clear that they were going to meet somebody, and that Mr Dowdall and Mr Hutch have been acquainted for some time. Mr Dowdall repeatedly refers to an upcoming meeting.

"This time I’m going to pull myself out and let them get your own fucking thing,” he told Mr Hutch. “Just give me the bleeding nod, Gerard.” At no stage of the recording played today did Mr Dowdall refer to his travelling companion as Gerry.

Mr Gillane previously described what is said on these recordings as part of the “core” of the State’s case against Mr Hutch, who is accused of killing David Byrne in the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

'Yokes'

And amidst the chitchat and anecdotes, there were elements obviously key to the State’s case against Mr Hutch in what the court has heard was a brutal “execution-style” murder.

Mr Hutch is heard telling Mr Dowdall that "these three yokes we're throwing them up to them either way". The State alleges these “yokes” are the three AK-47-style guns used in the Regency Hotel. Two days after this, a man was arrested in Slane in possession of the guns and was later sentenced for this and IRA membership.

References are made to convicted IRA killer Pearse McAuley and about Mr Dowdall talking about the components for a bomb in separate parts of the conversation.

Scorn for the media and the gardaí is aired in relation to the Regency Hotel, where it is stated the newspapers “don’t have a fucking clue about the Regency”. Mr Hutch then says “sure the fucking six people don’t even know” and the gardaí were “going around like headless chickens”.

At another stage, Mr Dowdall recalls a meeting with a political manager from Sinn Féin about his past actions. Mr Dowdall told Mr Hutch that this Sinn Féin staffer told him “this is my job to know this in case it comes back in the media”.

Mr Dowdall said he wanted to know who in Sinn Féin knew he was being asked about this. “I said Mary, I’m after being dragged here, are you aware of that?” Mr Dowdall is heard saying on the recording.

Silences were rare. Frequently, it would be Mr Dowdall breaking the silence, asking questions or delivering anecdotes.

Imelda May gets a mention as a singer Gerry Hutch (pictured) said he admires. File photo: Collins

At one stage they’re discussing a particular man with contempt. Mr Hutch wonders if he’s “looking for medals or something” or if he’s “looking for a Blue Peter badge”. As this audio was played in the court, Mr Hutch chuckled.

Imelda May gets a mention as a singer Mr Hutch said he admires. "I'm brutal with names," he told Mr Dowdall, before they established he was talking about the Dublin singer.

Even politics is discussed as the pair talk Government formation post-General Election 2016. “It looks like Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” Mr Hutch said. “Labour is bollixed,” Mr Dowdall said.

Having only got through a fraction of the 10-hour recording today, more of these conversations are set to be heard tomorrow before the three-judge Special Criminal Court.