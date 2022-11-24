Young Corkman faces nine-year garda assault charge on his return from Down Under

A young man assaulted a member of An Garda Síochána in an effort to prevent a drugs search where he was living in Ballincollig over nine years ago.

The case against Donnchadh Lynch who was then living at Hodder’s Villas, Ballincollig, County Cork, was delayed since August 14, 2013, because the young man went to live in Australia and New Zealand and did not return until recently.

When gardaí became aware of him being back in Cork he was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to Detective Garda Richard O’Donnell back in August 2013 and also having a slightly earlier case dating to June 8, 2013, of having €2,140 worth of cannabis and €630 worth of cocaine for sale or supply on that occasion. The accused man pleaded guilty to all counts.

The background outlined by Det. Garda Johnson was that Det. Garda O’Donnell identified himself to the accused who reacted by trying to lock the door and push it against him. A garda baton and pepper spray had to be used to gain entry and during this, Det. Garda O’Donnell’s hand was sprained, and he was out of work for five days as a result.

Judge Helen Boyle said that while this was an aggravating factor the defendant had since rehabilitated and gone on to have a responsible job and was back home living with his parents.

Judge Boyle imposed a total sentence of two years but suspended it, stating that the accused had “freed himself from the chains of drug addiction”. In fairness to the defendant, it was pointed out that at the time of his emigration he had not been formally charged with any offence arising out of the incident in August 2013.