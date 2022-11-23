Drug dealer who met customers on remote country road outside West Cork village avoids jail

A former drug-dealer who used a remote stretch of road near Baltimore to meet his customers has been given a three-year suspended jail term.

Cian Thompson, 28, was given the suspended sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Dara Hayes said gardaí believed he had been involved in this kind of activity for one year but now there was nothing that gave rise to concern about him engaging in any such activities.

The judge took into consideration the fact the accused is now in full-time employment, plays in two bands, is free of drugs and aware of the destructive nature of drug abuse on his family and community.

The defendant first used drugs at age of 17 and went on to a problematic use of cannabis in college. Later, he used it to pass time when unemployed — something that worsened during the Covid pandemic. He has not used cannabis since June 2021.

“There does not appear to be any further need of probation intervention,” the judge commented.

Judge Hayes found it significant that the detective sergeant believes that having operated for one year as a drug-dealer, there is now nothing that gives him cause for concern about the accused.

Judge Hayes said given the strides Thompson had taken, he would impose a fully suspended three-year sentence.

In relation to the crime back in April 2021, Detective Sergeant Michael Lyons said gardaí from the West Cork divisional drugs unit got information about suspected drug activity in the Baltimore area.

They believed Cian Thompson was involved in the sale or supply of drugs and that he would walk through a wooded area and meet his customers on a remote country road.

Surveillance operation

A surveillance operation was put in place on April 8, 2021, on the particular stretch of roadway at Creagh, Baltimore. Thompson was seen in conversation with a person in a car and an exchange taking place. Gardaí intercepted.

“He readily admitted he sold cannabis to the other person. He had €400 in his possession and he admitted this was the proceeds of the transaction.

“There was a search of his apartment at Kileena House in Baltimore, Co Cork. A quarter kilo of cannabis with a street value of over €5,000 was recovered, along with €2,775 in cash.

“He was arrested and brought to Bandon Garda Station. While in custody, he made full admissions to the sale or supply from the area of Baltimore and that he was involved in the sale or supply of drugs for a year prior to this.

“He cooperated fully. The excuse given was that he was involved in drug-dealing to feed his own cannabis use.

“There is nothing that would give us cause for concern at the present. He is in full-time employment now,” Det Sgt Lyons said.

Ray Boland, defence senior counsel, said the defendant’s partner is a very positive influence on him and that he has dealt with the issues giving rise to the drug-dealing.