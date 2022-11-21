Girl injured when father's car was stolen is seriously ill in hospital 

The teenage girl who was injured after the car in which she was sitting was stolen on Friday, remains seriously ill in a Dublin hospital.

The 16-year-old was waiting for her father in his car while he went into his office on Green Street in Kilkenny city, for a short period on Friday. The car was stolen by Dale Fogarty from Clogh, Castlecomer who was killed when the car was in collision with another car on the N77 Kilkenny to Ballyragget road.