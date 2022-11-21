Girl injured when father's car was stolen is seriously ill in hospital 

The teenage girl who was injured after the car in which she was sitting was stolen on Friday, remains seriously ill in a Dublin hospital.
The 16-year-old was waiting for her father in his car while he went into his office on Green Street in Kilkenny city, for a short period on Friday. The car was stolen by Dale Fogarty from Clogh, Castlecomer who was killed when the car was in collision with another car on the N77 Kilkenny to Ballyragget road.
The girl, who has special needs, suffered serious injuries in the collision and has undergone surgery in a Dublin hospital. She is understood to have sustained life-changing injuries.
Meanwhile, the three people who were in the other car were injured, and one of those has also undergone surgery in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny. He and a female occupant of that car remain in hospital while the third occupant, also a male, has been released from hospital.
37-year-old Dale Fogarty was pronounced dead at St Luke’s Hospital on Friday. He was known to gardaí in the area.
Toxicology tests have been carried out along with a postmortem examination. A file will be prepared by gardaí for a coroner’s inquest.