€1.1m drug seizure 'significantly disrupts' organised crime group

Gardaí have arrested two people after a large quantity of drugs were seized during an operation carried out on Sunday.

An investigation targeting organised criminal activity saw gardaí intercept two vehicles shortly before 3pm in south Dublin.

Later that day, members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force seized a third vehicle and searched two houses in the south and west of the county.

Over the course of the operation gardaí seized heroin, cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis resin. The estimated street value of the drugs is around €1.1m. Gardaí also seized €28,000 in cash.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested as part of the investigation and are being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary of Organised and Serious Crime said the operation highlights the drug-trafficking activities of organised crime groups.

"Investigators tasked with disrupting and dismantling such groups at national level shall continue to prioritise those organised crime groups, assessed to be causing the greatest harm in our communities nationwide," he said.

"This operation has removed in excess €1m of controlled drugs from our streets and significantly disrupted a drug-trafficking organised crime group."

Investigations are ongoing.