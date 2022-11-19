'I thought I was in danger of dying': Polish man chased through West Cork town by man wielding knife

A Polish man who loves living in Ireland and finds it very welcoming believed he was going to be killed when he was chased through Dunmanway by a Cork man who repeatedly swiped a knife in his direction.

“I thought I was in danger of dying. I thought I would not see my children again. I tried everything to calm down [the attacker] and control him. I am sad about it. I love Ireland. Most Irish people have been very accepting of me and welcoming,” Mariusc Wozniak said in his victim impact statement.

As for his attacker, Mark Foley, 30, who is from Clonakilty, Co Cork, and most recently living at Model Farm Road in Cork City, Mr Wozniak, 41, said: “I don’t ever want to see Mark Foley again because of what he did to me.”

Defence barrister Ben Shorten said: “He comes from a very troubled background. He has had addiction difficulties since the age of 13. There was little or no parental involvement. His grandfather was his de facto father.”

Mr Shorten asked Detective Garda Kevin Kennedy at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “Would you accept he had a relapse around the time of this incident following the murder of his uncle in Macroom?”

The detective accepted that.

Mr Shorten said when the matter was previously before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin — now retired — he was ordered to stay out of a number of places including Dunmanway and Clonakilty until the case was finalised.

Now, Judge Dara Hayes has said he will consider the matter and sentence the young man on November 24.

Foley pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident, including a charge of producing a knife at East Green, Dunmanway, Co Cork, on November 3, 2018, and a simple assault on Mariusc Wozniak. Foley also admitted the public order charge of engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Det Garda Kennedy testified the injured party went to a friend’s house in Dunmanway to watch a film. Foley later called into the house, calling Mr Wozniak insulting names. Mr Wozniak decided to leave the house but Foley followed him and assaulted him. He also chased him with a 10-inch knife.

“He almost nicked his throat on numerous occasions. Mr Wozniak managed to avoid the knife and run home… Thankfully the knife did not contact Mr Wozniak. Otherwise, we would be here for a different kind of case,” Garda Kennedy said.