British man arrested after Irish man stabbed in Benidorm resort

Police confirmed on Friday the Irish national had died in hospital
British man arrested after Irish man stabbed in Benidorm resort

The two men are said to have been involved in an altercation in the town’s Rincon de Loix area, which is popularly known as ‘Little England’.

Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 10:15
Gerard Couzens

A British man has been arrested after an Irish man was stabbed in the Costa Blanca resort of Benidorm.

Police confirmed on Friday the Irish national has died in hospital.

The two men are said to have been involved in an altercation in the town’s Rincon de Loix area, which is popularly known as ‘Little England’.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning about 10.30am.

Local press have described the men as a British 62-year-old and an Irish 68-year-old.

The 62-year-old was arrested at Marina Baixa Hospital in nearby Villajoyosa, according to police sources cited by local press.

It was not immediately clear if he was still at the hospital under police guard or was being held at a police station.

The incident being probed by police occurred in a street called Avenida Estocolmo, a short walk from Benidorm’s famous Levante Beach.

The regional emergency coordination centre spokesman said: “The alert received by paramedics was that one man was injured in the street and another inside a property.” 

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and will be making an official statement later today.” 

More in this section

Investigation underway into theft of eight animals from Cork farm Investigation underway into theft of eight animals from Cork farm
Woman had jaw broken in two places in assault by ex-partner Woman had jaw broken in two places in assault by ex-partner
Bantry man jumped into river to evade gardaí after smashing his way into ex's home Bantry man jumped into river to evade gardaí after smashing his way into ex's home
Benidorm deathPlace: Spain
British man arrested after Irish man stabbed in Benidorm resort

Over €2.3m worth of cannabis seized and one man arrested in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.263 s