British man arrested after Irish man stabbed in Benidorm resort

A British man has been arrested after an Irish man was stabbed in the Costa Blanca resort of Benidorm.

Police confirmed on Friday the Irish national has died in hospital.

The two men are said to have been involved in an altercation in the town’s Rincon de Loix area, which is popularly known as ‘Little England’.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning about 10.30am.

Local press have described the men as a British 62-year-old and an Irish 68-year-old.

The 62-year-old was arrested at Marina Baixa Hospital in nearby Villajoyosa, according to police sources cited by local press.

It was not immediately clear if he was still at the hospital under police guard or was being held at a police station.

The incident being probed by police occurred in a street called Avenida Estocolmo, a short walk from Benidorm’s famous Levante Beach.

The regional emergency coordination centre spokesman said: “The alert received by paramedics was that one man was injured in the street and another inside a property.”

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and will be making an official statement later today.”