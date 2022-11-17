Over €2.3m worth of cannabis seized and one man arrested in Dublin

Officers discovered approximately 118kgs of suspected herbal cannabis
Approximately 118kg of herbal cannabis was seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have launched an investigation after €2.36m of suspected cannabis was seized.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, along with Revenue's Customs Service, seized the drugs in the north Dublin area.

Officers discovered approximately 118kgs of herbal cannabis as a result of a joint intelligence-led operation targeting individuals involved in a transnational organised crime group.

The drugs have an estimated value of €2.36m.

A man, 56, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

