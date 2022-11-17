Corkman who drove wrong way through Jack Lynch Tunnel to  be sentenced in January

The young motorist who sped in the wrong direction through the Jack Lynch tunnel while maintenance staff were working has apologised in court.

He has been remanded in custody until January 31 for sentencing.

Judge Dara Hayes also directed the preparation of a probation report on the accused man, Tony Caulfield.

The accused apologised for putting the maintenance staff, gardai, and other motorists at risk of death or serious injury in the course of his driving. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of dangerous driving as well as endangerment.

Caulfield said that on one previous occasion when he tried to get residential drug treatment he was prescribed Benzodiazepines — but he left the institution to try and get off drugs on his own because he did not want to use such medication. He said he had drug and alcohol issues since he was younger. He said he is presently doing a drug rehabilitation course in prison.

Garda Chris Daly gave evidence at the sentencing hearing in which he agreed that there was no forensic evidence linking the accused to the car and that the evidence linking him to the car came from Detective Garda Pat Barry and Detective Garda Mick Dolan who saw him shortly after midnight on February 25, 2021, driving a Toyota Avensis at Sunvalley Drive in Cork.

It was not until more than two hours later that the car was seen driving the wrong way through the Jack Lynch tunnel as maintenance staff worked.

Timeline

The incident began at a minute after midnight on Sunvalley Drive when the two detectives saw him acting suspiciously. They activated blue lights and siren and approached.

“He reversed at speed up Sunvalley Drive for about 100 metres. He then drove with no lights at the patrol car. Det Garda Barry had to take avoidance action.

“At 2.15am I was driving the Ballincollig patrol car with Garda Brian Henderson at Prospect Lawn, Ballincollig when the Toyota Avensis was observed by residents who became suspicious.

“When we arrived it was gone but we went to some nearby estates at Classis Lake, Ovens. We both observed the vehicle. It drove at speed towards the patrol car narrowly avoiding a collision. I activated blue lights and siren,” Garda Daly said.

Drove down pedestrian steps

From there the Avensis was driven all over the north side of Cork city and at one stage drove down all of the pedestrian steps at Sunvalley Drive, known locally as the 52 Steps.

Eventually arriving at the tunnel, it was driven against the flow of traffic on the eastbound bore of the tunnel. “It carried on along the South Link Road on the incorrect side and came off the South Link on a slip road at Curraheen, against the flow of traffic,” Garda Daly said.

This was where gardaí lost sight of him and the second offence of endangering life occurred.

Before adjourning sentence, Judge Hayes was told that the accused had two previous convictions for endangerment and 20 for dangerous driving.

Siobhán Lankford, defence senior counsel, said: “Clearly, he has — to say the least — a lamentable history in relation to drivin.

"Over the last ten years, he has hardly had a birthday or a Christmas that was not spent in prison. One hopes that as often occurs when people reach a certain age they steady up.”

Garda Daly replied: “You would hope so.”

While a jury was sworn in to hear the case against Coughlan this week he changed his plea to one of guilty to a number of charges, including the endangerment of life.