Bantry man jumped into river to evade gardaí after smashing his way into ex's home

A 29-year-old Bantry man who frightened his ex-partner by smashing his way into her home in Skibbereen jumped into the river and swam across it to get away from pursuing gardaí.

Joshua Graddon, of Cúl Na Gréine, Bantry, Co Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. He pleaded guilty to entering her home as a trespasser, assaulting her at his own home earlier, and also assaulting his housemate on April 21, 2020.

Detective Garda Dan Lordan said gardaí were alerted at 9.30pm to the break-in at the young woman’s home at The Moorings in Skibbereen. She had concerns for her safety.

“Gardaí found the front door open, and they went in and called out. They found that the back door was also open and a window in the kitchen had been smashed and there was glass all over the floor.

“A male was identified walking quickly away from the side of the house. He took off running and was chased on foot. He climbed a wall on to the Schull Road. There was a foot-chase for a quarter of a mile. He jumped into the Ilen River — a rather large river — to swim across. He was met by Garda Keith O’Leary on the other side and he violently resisted arrest. He was arrested and taken to the Garda station,” Det Garda Lordan said.

He pleaded guilty to trespassing at his ex-partner’s house and to two minor assaults. Those assaults were carried out earlier in the day when he ‘shoved’ the young woman and a man who was a housemate. His ex-partner believed he was intoxicated as he was abusive, hostile, and confrontational at the time.

Peter O’Flynn, defence barrister said: “Mr Graddon was upset at how he might have frightened his ex-partner. He hopes she knows he would never hurt her. He would never do that.” As for his intentions in going to the house, the defendant said he did not know why he went to her house and that he should have stayed at home.

Judge Dara Hayes said he would sentence Graddon on January 31 but would request a probation report in the meantime.