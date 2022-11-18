Corkman found with almost €14k worth of cocaine avoids jail

Cocaine with a street value of €13,700 and cash in the sum of €2,100 were found stashed in a shed at the rear of a house and now the sentencing judge has described it as a case that is on the margins in terms of whether to suspend the sentence.

The 26-year-old man facing charges arising out of the seizure of €13,700 worth of cocaine signed pleas of guilty to all charges against him.

Detective Garda Damien Cronin originally charged Kelvin Dolan, of O’Mahony’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, with possession of cocaine on March 13 and having the illegal drug for the purpose of sale or supply at that address. He was also charged with the money laundering of €2,100 on the same date.

Det Garda Cronin testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he went to the defendant’s home in Blackpool at 3pm on March 13 with a warrant to carry out a search.

“A large amount of cocaine was found in the wardrobe at the end of a shed as was €2,100 in cash. He was not present at the time of the search,” the detective said.

“Two days later at Mayfield Garda Station the young man was arrested and interviewed about the cash and the drugs found at his home. He admitted it was given to him to be stored until he was contacted to pass it to person or persons.

When discussing drugs he was well aware of the weights and values.

“In relation to the €2,100 in cash that was found at his home, he admitted this was the proceeds of drug-dealing,” Det Garda Cronin said.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said of Kelvin Dolan: “He did not blame anybody else. He accepted it was his. He had been subject to violent acts perpetrated on him and members of his family. Thankfully, that has tailed off. But at the time he and his family were getting unwanted attention.”

Judge Dara Hayes said on the question of imposing an immediate custodial sentence or a fully suspended term: “It is a case that is perhaps on the margins.”

However, he decided he would fully suspend the sentence of three and a half years.