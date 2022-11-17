Investigation underway into theft of eight animals from Cork farm

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for anyone who may have information about the theft of animals in recent days to come forward.
They are investigating after eight animals were taken from a farm in the Ballydehob area.
Five friesian heifers and three Aberdeen angus bullocks were taken from a farm in Aughadwon between 6pm on Saturday, November 12 and 10am the following Wednesday, November 15.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this theft to contact them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.