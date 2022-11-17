Investigation underway into theft of eight animals from Cork farm

Eight animals were taken from a farm in the Ballydehob area in recent days.
Investigation underway into theft of eight animals from Cork farm

Five friesian heifers and three Aberdeen angus bullocks were taken from a farm in Aughadwon. File picture

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 16:59
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for anyone who may have information about the theft of animals in recent days to come forward.

They are investigating after eight animals were taken from a farm in the Ballydehob area.

Five friesian heifers and three Aberdeen angus bullocks were taken from a farm in Aughadwon between 6pm on Saturday, November 12 and 10am the following Wednesday, November 15.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this theft to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Twitter not objecting to Benfica's request for information about alleged defamatory posts Twitter not objecting to Benfica's request for information about alleged defamatory posts
Emergency Services Stock Dublin detection rates for murder, assaults and thefts lowest in country – CSO
Garda stock 'Out-of-control' teenager convicted of multiple offences around West Cork
Crime
<p>The accused apologised for putting the maintenance staff, gardaí, and other motorists at risk of death or serious injury in the course of his driving in Cork last year.</p>

Corkman who drove wrong way through Jack Lynch Tunnel to  be sentenced in January

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s