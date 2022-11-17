Bail for woman accused of impeding arrest of Lisa Thompson's alleged murderer

A woman accused of impeding the arrest of the alleged "principal offender" in the murder of mother of two, Lisa Thompson, in Dublin, has taken up bail.

A concerned neighbour raised the alarm after discovering the 52-year-old youth worker who suffered stab injuries at her house in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10.

In July, Brian McHugh of Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, was charged with the murder of Ms Thompson, and he is awaiting trial.

On Friday, mother of three, Deirdre Arnold, 40, was arrested at 8.17am at her home in Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin.

Garda Jennifer Keegan charged her contrary to Section 7(2) and (4) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997 and brought her before Dublin District Court.

The charge is that from May 9-July 11, 2022, she impeded the prosecution or apprehension of the alleged murderer of Lisa Thompson.

Initially, she was remanded in custody with consent to bail in her bond of €100 and a €500 independent surety.

She faced her second hearing on Thursday when Judge Treasa Kelly noted she had taken up bail and has been released. Her solicitor said she consented to a five-week adjournment.

The DPP has directed Ms Arnold will face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court for the offence, which, on conviction, carries a 10-year sentence.

Judge Kelly ordered her to appear again on December 16 to served with a book of evidence.

Earlier, Garda Keegan said there had been an investigation into Lisa Thompson's murder, and Ms Arnold is accused of impeding the prosecution of the "principal offender".

Defence solicitor Edward Bradbury said gardaí had been in regular contact with his client, who had never been before the court.

The solicitor said his client had been arrested during the summer and had not evaded gardaí.

She must reside at her current address, sign on two days a week at a Garda station, obey a 10pm-6am curfew and surrender her passport.

The court ordered her not to apply for alternative travel documents, remain contactable on her mobile phone, and have no direct or indirect contact with witnesses or the co-accused.

Ms Arnold has not yet indicated a plea.