'Out-of-control' teenager convicted of multiple offences around West Cork

A teenager who committed multiple offences in West Cork this April and May was described by Judge James McNulty at a sitting of Clonakilty District Court as “out of control” and “a case of great concern to the court.”

The 16-year-old was convicted of numerous offences including assaulting gardaí, assaulting members of the public, criminal damage, theft of a mobile phone, being drunk in a public place and possession of a controlled drug on four separate dates in April and May of this year.

The court head the offences began on April 13 when the teenager assaulted a young chef who was walking home with his girlfriend after finishing work in a local pub.

The accused screamed abuse at the chef over a debt allegedly owed by his brother to the teenager’s brother, punched him in the face, injuring his girlfriend in the process, and stole his mobile phone.

The court heard when gardaí arrived at the scene, the teenager tried to escape but was caught and placed in a Garda car.

Assault of garda

When a garda tried to prevent him from using his mobile phone he assaulted her by pulling her hair and pushing her to the ground before a member of the public came to her assistance.

He shouted at gardaí “you can’t touch me” because of his age before calling them “fucking pigs”.

The 16-year-old was then taken to the local Garda station where he was found to be in possession of an amount of cannabis and he continued to abuse gardaí, shouting obscenities at them.

On April 15, the teenager again came to the attention of gardaí, this time for shouting abuse at them and recording them with his mobile phone.

He again called them “pigs” and was asked to move on several times before eventually being arrested and taken to the local Garda station.

There, he became increasingly aggressive and abusive, spitting at gardaí and trying to punch, kick and headbutt them.

Urinated and vomited

The court heard he then urinated on the floor and walls of the toilet and the custody cell and also vomited in the custody cell while continuing to be violent and abusive.

When the boy's mother arrived at the station an hour after being contacted the condition of the cell was so bad, she offered to clean it up with a mop and bucket.

On May 1, the youth was spotted outside a pizza take away in another West Cork town where he was described as “squaring up” to two men and was found to be highly intoxicated. He was again arrested and brought to the local Garda station.

On May 5, he assaulted the brother of the chef he had previously attacked. This incident occurred at about midday, when the teenager punched the victim in the side of the head and then wrapped a silver watch around his knuckles and punched him again before the victim was able to escape and report the assault.

Convicting the teenager of all the charges against him, Judge McNulty called on his parents to fully cooperate with the probation service in the preparation of a probation report.

'Out of control'

The judge said: “Clearly there is a boy out of control here. He seems to be able to do whatever he likes. The idea that he would accost and assault another young man, who is older than him, take his phone and threaten him and others begs a lot of questions.

“What money was due and for what purpose? This warrants a close look and we need to start with the probation service. I am astonished by the level of intoxication repeatedly displayed here and that begs the question — what was he using to promote such a level of aggression that knows no boundaries and does not desist?”

He said the youth displayed a level of abuse towards gardaí that was “grossly offensive” and described his behaviour as “pure thuggery”. He amended the conditions of the youth’s bail pending completion of a probation report.

The conditions include an 8pm curfew and he was also prohibited from visiting three specific towns in West Cork. He was remanded on continuing bail to appear before the court again in the new year.