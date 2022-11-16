Two due in court in relation to Tralee cemetery killing

Two people have been charged as part of the investigation into the killing of a man in a Kerry cemetery.
Thomas Dooley, 43, from Hazlewood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, suffered fatal stab wounds when he was attacked in Rathass cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday, October 5.
He and his wife had been attending a funeral at the cemetary when the attack took place.
His wife also sustained serious injuries during the incident.
The two males, a man in his 20s and a teenager, are due to appear before Tralee District Court on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, two other men, including Mr Dooley's brother Patrick Dooley, 35, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, and his first cousin also called Thomas Dooley, 41, of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, were charged with his murder.