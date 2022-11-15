Corkman admits driving wrong way through Jack Lynch Tunnel 

A jury was sworn in to hear the case against a young man accused of various crimes, including endangerment by driving the wrong way through a bore of the Jack Lynch Tunnel but by Tuesday afternoon he changed his plea to one of guilty.

Seven men and five women were sworn in as a jury before Judge Dara Hayes to hear the case against 28-year-old Tony Caulfield, of 221 Cathedral Road, Cork, when he pleaded not guilty to a total of 24 counts on the indictment.

That was on Tuesday morning at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and now in the afternoon, his senior counsel Siobhán Lankford, asked for him to be re-arraigned on three counts on the indictment, namely one of endangerment — whereby others were put at risk of death or serious injury — and two counts of dangerous driving.

The endangerment charge related to driving against one-way traffic in the westbound bore of the Jack Lynch tunnel, forcing oncoming cars to take evasive action in an area where maintenance workers were operating in the early hours of the morning on February 25, 2021.

Judge Dara Hayes was told the accused wished to be sentenced for these charges on Wednesday. The judge acceded to that application.

Noting the accused was in custody, Judge Hayes asked why he was in custody. Ms Lankford said the only thing keeping him in custody was the fact he was on remand in relation to this case.

Opening the case earlier, Brendan Kelly, prosecution barrister, said gardaí saw a Toyota Avensis with the lights off being driven in the Sunvalley Drive area and the accused was identified as the driver.

Two hours later, the car was seen in the Ovens area and pursued around the city.

Mr Kelly said: “It went through the Jack Lynch Tunnel, it went through the wrong bore of the tunnel and the wrong way down the South Link,” Mr Kelly said.

It is anticipated the full facts of the case will be given in advance of sentencing.