Cork pensioner duped into going to credit union to pay men €4,500

A Kinsale pensioner who was duped into believing that he needed to pay €4,500 to two men travelled to his local credit union on his mobility scooter to withdraw the cash for them.

Detective Garda David Barrett said the pensioner was first brought to Kinsale credit union by the duo and he sat between the driver and the front seat passenger in their small van. When it was discovered that the credit union was closed they told him to return the next day to make the withdrawal himself.

Fortunately, a vigilant member of staff at the credit union alerted gardaí. No money was paid out.

John Moriarty with addresses at Hazelwood Drive and Forest Close, Ballyspillane — both in Killarney — faces sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for his part in the attempted deception.

Detective Garda David Barrett gave evidence of one man calling to the pensioner’s home in Kinsale. Moriarty was outside the house in the van while his accomplice called to the front door and explained to the elderly man the made-up story that his previous employer owed him money but that first he would have to pay them €4,500. In terms of the detail of the con, correct reference was made to the victim’s previous place of employment.

Moriarty was not the one who spoke at the victim’s front door. However, he drove the victim in the van to the credit union. The detective said the victim sat between the two men in the small van.

“When they found that the credit union in Kinsale was closed he was directed to return there on his mobile scooter the next day. He (Moriarty) waited outside the credit union. The van can be seen on CCTV circling the credit union. He attempted to withdraw the €4,500 but a vigilant member of staff contacted gardaí,” Det Garda Barrett said.

While Moriarty did not come up with the scam he was aware that the purpose of going to the credit union was to have the pensioner withdraw €4,500. He claimed to gardaí that he was to receive €100 for the part he played.

Compensation

Defence barrister Brendan Kelly said even though no money was taken from the injured party, Moriarty brought €1,000 to court to compensate him for the wrong done to him.

Mr Kelly said the accused was using cocaine at the time and that this — and other similar offences for which he also faces sentencing — occurred in the period August/September 2019.

“He was under the influence of other parties. But he accepts responsibility. He was in the throes of addiction to cocaine,” Mr Kelly said.

He said Moriarty had raised substantial compensation for other victims.

Judge Dara Hayes adjourned sentencing until November 21 and said: “They are very serious offences — a lot of offending against very vulnerable people.”

He will be sentenced on November 21.