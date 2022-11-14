'I'm so sorry,' says man charged with murder of woman in Meath

A 33-year-old man appeared at a special court in Trim on Monday charged with the murder in Ratoath of a Romanian woman in her 30s.
Andrei Marian Dibra, with an address at River Wall Court, Fairy House Road, Ratoath, was charged with the murder of Ioana Mihaela Pacala at the same address on Saturday. Detective Garda Michelle O'Brien gave evidence of having arrested the accused.
She said that when charged, the accused replied: "I'm so sorry for that. It shouldn't have happened". Defending solicitor Maurice Regan said his client, who has been living in Ireland for seven years, would not be making an application for bail.
He said that because his client had indicated suicidal tendencies he would ask for a psychiatric assessment and report while he is in custody. This was granted by Judge Miriam Walsh who then remanded the accused in custody to appear by video link at Trim District Court on Thursday.