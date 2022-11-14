'I'm so sorry,' says man charged with murder of woman in Meath

Andrei Marian Dibra, who has been living in Ireland for seven years, will not be making an application for bail
'I'm so sorry,' says man charged with murder of woman in Meath

Ioana Mihaela Pacala died on Saturday. Picture: Gardaí

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 11:26
Paul Murphy

A 33-year-old man appeared at a special court in Trim on Monday charged with the murder in Ratoath of a Romanian woman in her 30s.

Andrei Marian Dibra, with an address at River Wall Court, Fairy House Road, Ratoath, was charged with the murder of Ioana Mihaela Pacala at the same address on Saturday. Detective Garda Michelle O'Brien gave evidence of having arrested the accused. 

She said that when charged, the accused replied: "I'm so sorry for that. It shouldn't have happened". Defending solicitor Maurice Regan said his client, who has been living in Ireland for seven years, would not be making an application for bail. 

He said that because his client had indicated suicidal tendencies he would ask for a psychiatric assessment and report while he is in custody. This was granted by Judge Miriam Walsh who then remanded the accused in custody to appear by video link at Trim District Court on Thursday.

Read More

Man, 30s, due in court in connection with death of woman in Meath

More in this section

Ratoath scene Man arrested after woman found dead in Co Meath
Hyponatraemia inquiry findings published Doctor who tried to cover up girl’s death ‘caused family torment for 26 years’
Drug addiction, syringe and cooked heroin on spoon Drugs mule arrested at train station had swallowed packages containing €2,800 of heroin
#CourtsPlace: MeathPerson: Ioana Mihaela Pacala
<p>Ioana Mihaela Pacala was found dead inside a duplex apartment at River Walk Court, Ratoath, Co Meath.</p>

Man, 30s, due in court in connection with death of woman in Meath

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s