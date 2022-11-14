'I'm so sorry,' says man charged with murder of woman in Meath

A 33-year-old man appeared at a special court in Trim on Monday charged with the murder in Ratoath of a Romanian woman in her 30s.

Andrei Marian Dibra, with an address at River Wall Court, Fairy House Road, Ratoath, was charged with the murder of Ioana Mihaela Pacala at the same address on Saturday. Detective Garda Michelle O'Brien gave evidence of having arrested the accused.