Son 'shook his head' when charged with clairvoyant Stefan Posschier's murder

Ross O'Rourke was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison
Son 'shook his head' when charged with clairvoyant Stefan Posschier's murder

The house in Rattin near Miltownpass, Westmeath where the body of Stefan Nivelles Posschier was found on October 25. File picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 11:27
Tom Tuite

A 28-year-old man “shook his head and made no reply” when charged with murdering his father, Stefan Nivelles Posschier, who was found dead at his Co. Westmeath home last month.

Ross O'Rourke, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody after appearing before Judge Bernadette Owens at Mullingar District Court on Thursday morning.

Belgium-born fortune teller Stefan Nivelles Posschier, 65, was discovered lifeless on October 25 at his home in Rattin, a rural townland between Kinnegad and Milltownpass. A postmortem examination was conducted while detectives at Mullingar Garda station started a murder investigation.

They brought Mr O'Rourke to appear before Judge Owens at Mullingar District Court. Giving evidence, Detective Sergeant David Donnelly said Mr O'Rourke was arrested, charged and cautioned at 10.10am.

He is accused of the murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier at his home between October 24 and 25, contrary to common law. Detective Sergeant Donnelly told the court that "in reply to the charge after caution, he made no reply and shook his head". Mr O'Rourke was then handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Throughout the brief hearing, the defendant, dressed in a black top, navy tracksuit bottoms and brown shoes, stood facing forward with his hands behind his back.

His solicitor, Kate McGhee of Tracy Horan & Co Solicitors, successfully asked for legal aid to be granted because her client was not working. Judge Owens also acceded to her request to extend legal aid "to cover an independent psychiatric report".

Mr O'Rourke did not address the court but whispered to his solicitor when she brought up the request concerning the psychiatric report.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear again at Mullingar District Court via video link on November 17. The District Court does not have the jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, which require an application in the High Court.

Clairvoyant Stefan had been in Ireland for over 20 years. He had lived in south Dublin before settling in Co. Westmeath. Mr Posschier was well known for his work as a psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic healer.

Working under the stage name Stefan De Guylianhe, he gave tarot card readings in towns across the country. He was laid to rest following a funeral service at the weekend.

Read More

Gardaí appeal to anyone who interacted with Stefan Posschier on social media prior to death

More in this section

Cork court adjourns case to January of ex-FF councillor accused of harassing woman Cork court adjourns case to January of ex-FF councillor accused of harassing woman
A drug syringe and a spoon with cooked heroin Dublin man admits having €56,000 worth of heroin in Cork
Corkman jailed for threatening to put gardaí 'on their backs' Corkman jailed for threatening to put gardaí 'on their backs'
#CourtsPlace: WestmeathPerson: Stefan Nivelles PosschierPerson: Ross O'Rourke
<p>Kirstie McGrath (pictured) wants her prosecution for breaches of the Health Act halted by the High Court. File picture: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie</p>

State rejects claims that hotel quarantine measures during Covid were unconstitutional

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s