Dublin man admits having €56,000 worth of heroin in Cork

A jury was to be sworn in for the trial of a Dublin man arising out of the seizure of €56,000 worth of heroin in Cork City but the accused man entered a plea of guilty to the most serious charge on the indictment.

Defendant Philip Knowles was arraigned on the charge of having the drugs for sale or supply when the street value exceeded €13,000 — the threshold figure for a 10-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances. He pleaded guilty to that count.