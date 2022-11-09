Corkman pleads guilty to assault and violent disorder

A 20-year-old man has confessed to a charge of assault causing harm in December 2020 and another charge of assault causing serious harm in May 2021.

Jamie O’Sullivan, formerly of Farranree, Cork, and now living in Buttevant, Co Cork, was arraigned on counts on the two separate indictments at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to another man at Union Quay, Cork, on December 3, 2020.

In the other indictment, O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing serious harm to a man at Connaught Avenue, Cork, on May 30 2021.

In respect of that time and place, he also pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in a violent disorder where he engaged with others in a manner that put members of the public in fear for their safety.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said: “In light of those pleas, the application is to adjourn to the next sessions. And there has been a change of address for the defendant to Spittle, Buttevant, Co Cork.”

Mr Boland said the young man was now working and would like time to gather compensation for the injured parties.

Judge Helen Boyle was also told the victim impact statements would have to be prepared.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 10, 2023.

The judge also directed preparation of a probation report on the accused.