Corkman who threatened to kill his father after refusal to drive him to off-licence avoids jail

A 33-year-old man who threatened to kill his father and held him on the ground with his hands to his throat was given an 18-month suspended jail sentence.

Judge James O’Donoghue imposed the fully suspended sentence on the accused at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Judge O’Donoghue said the threat to kill dated back to November 24, 2020, and that the accused had been out of trouble since that time.

He faces sentencing for assault causing serious harm to his father in a case which has a background of orders arising out of the Domestic Violence Act. For that reason the parties to the case cannot be identified. The victim did not wish to present a victim impact statement.

Garda Niall Ruddy said the accused threatened to kill his father, with the words, “I will kill you, you c***”. The defendant pushed his father to the ground, hit him to the head and tried to choke him. He believed his son was going to kill him.

He had spent the previous seven nights sleeping in his car trying to avoid his son. The blows to the face were struck with the defendant’s open hand before he attempted to choke him, Garda Ruddy said.

Garda Ruddy confirmed that at the height of the assault the accused was on top of his father with his two hands around his throat. While there was a series of domestic orders for the protection of both parents, the defendant’s particular anger issues were towards his father, the investigating garda said.

Reconciliation

He said there had been some reconciliation with his father more recently. The violent incident at the centre of this case flared when the accused wanted more alcohol and wanted his father to drive him to the off-licence.

The injured party’s main wish is that his son would get better. The defendant is presently working full-time and is doing better, Garda Ruddy said.

Donal O’Sullivan defence barrister confirmed that the accused continued to work full-time and that there had been no further incident in the past two years.

Sentencing

Judge O’Donghue said: “This is a serious charge but I have to take into consideration what has happened in the meantime. It was a domestic dispute that occurred some time ago due to family friction and abuse of substances.

"The accused has certainly mended his ways as best he can. He still has to do a drug programme but he is very much available to attend.”

The judge ordered the accused to make a €1,500 contribution to the Simon Community in the next two years as one of the conditions of the suspension of the 18-month sentence.