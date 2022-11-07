Man, 20s, arrested on suspicion of murdering man in Westmeath

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 65-year-old man in Mullingar last month.
"Gardaí in Mullingar who are investigating the death of Stefan Nivelles Posschier, 65 years have arrested a male this morning," said a garda spokesperson.
"The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder."
He is currently detained in Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and investigations are ongoing, it was added.
The Belgium native was found dead on October 25 at a house in Rattin, near Mullingar.
It's understood Mr Nivelles Posschier diedas a result of a serious assault.