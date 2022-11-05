Man who threatened staff at knifepoint charged in connection with pharmacy robberies

The man, in his 30s was intercepted by Gardaí shortly after a robbery yesterday at a pharmacy in Artane, during which staff were threatened at knifepoint.
He was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was later charged over a number of thefts which took place between November 1 and November 4.

Sally Gorman

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of robberies from pharmacies in North Dublin in the past week.

The man, in his 30s was intercepted by Gardaí shortly after a robbery yesterday at a pharmacy in Artane, during which staff were threatened at knifepoint.

He was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was later charged over a number of thefts which took place between November 1 and November 4.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, while Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

