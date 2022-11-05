Two 13-year-olds missing from Monaghan may be travelling to Dublin

Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes.

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 10:09
Sally Gorman

A 13-year-old boy and girl have gone missing from Co Monaghan and could be travelling together in Dublin.

The public are being asked to help trace the two teenagers, who were last seen yesterday afternoon.

Kelsey Kenney is 5 foot 6 inches tall, with slight build - long, brown hair and green eyes - wearing a brown tracksuit and white Nike runners.

Seamus Hynes is 5 foot 4 inches, with slim build - short brown hair and blue eyes - wearing a black Nike top, black tracksuit bottoms and brown boots.

It is believed Kelsey and Seamus may be heading to the Dublin 7 area.

Anyone with any information on Kelsey’s and Seamus’ whereabouts is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

