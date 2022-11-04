Man arrested following €110,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested following the seizure of suspected cannabis in Dublin today.
A joint operation including Revenue and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search of a premises in north Dublin.
A premises in the Coolock area was searches and 5.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis was seized.
The drugs have an estimated street value of €110,000.
Gardaí arrested a man, 35, and he is currently being detained at Raheny Garda Station.
Today's operation is part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Coolock area.
Investigations are ongoing.