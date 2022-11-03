Cork woman who threw beer bottles out of car during garda pursuit changes plea to guilty

A young woman from Mahon facing trial by judge and jury later this month has changed her plea to guilty to endangering life by throwing beer bottles out of a car while being pursued by gardaí from the scene of a crime.

Michelle Harrington, 34, of 10 Ravensdale Road, Mahon, Cork, had a trial date set for November 22 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. However, her senior counsel Jane Hyland has indicated that the accused could now be arraigned at the circuit court.

The accused pleaded guilty to the endangerment and two other charges against her on the indictment.

Judge James O’Donoghue remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear for sentencing on November 24 as her co-accused, who previously pleaded guilty to his part in the episode, is to be sentenced on that date.

Ms Hyland said Michelle Harrington was already under the direction of the probation service and an updated probation report was sought. Ms Hyland SC also asked for free legal aid to be extended to cover a psychiatric report on the defendant. Judge O’Donoghue acceded to those applications.

Charges

The charges to which Michelle Harrington pleaded guilty are that on December 26, 2021, at Westridge, Ballinrea, Carrigaline, County Cork, the accused entered a property to carry out a theft. The second charge states that she possessed stolen property at Templeusque, Glanmire, Cork, last December 26.

The most serious charge states that on the same date at Ballythomas, Cork, she recklessly engaged in conduct while a passenger in a car that failed to stop for gardaí, namely that she allegedly leaned out the window of this car, threw glass beer bottles at following garda vehicles creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

No background details about the allegations in the case were given in court hearings so far, but they will be outlined later this month at the sentencing hearing.