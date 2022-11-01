Judge warns of damage to Cork businesses as shoplifter jailed

A District Court judge said it would be impossible for shop owners to conduct business if the courts did not recognise the amount of shoplifting going on in Cork city.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total jail term of eight months on 47-year-old Stephen McNarmara at Cork District Court in respect of nine counts of stealing alcohol from supermarkets around the city.

McNamara pleaded guilty to the thefts which occured inrecent months.

Previous convictions

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused had 139 previous convictions — 18 of those were for theft and 19 were for burglary.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “Every time he commits offences he apologises.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He has a huge amount of convictions in these matters and he pleads guilty to nine thefts now.

“It is impossible for people to operate business in the city if courts do not recognise the amount of shoplifting going on.”

Thefts

The fresh charges were in respect of thefts committed from July and up to last month at various stores. In one incident, he stole a bottle of alcohol valued at €21 from Aldi on Eglantine Street on August 24. He turned up at the Aldi in Mayfield on four occasions in May — stealing alcohol every time. On one occasion he stole €132 worth of drink and returned the following day and stole €67 worth of alcohol.

McNamara also committed similar thefts at Dunnes on Patrick’s Street and at Supervalu in Merchants Quay.

As well as the thefts, the defendant admitted public order offences committed at Paul Street and Crane Lane. In one incident on Washington Street, he staggered out onto the middle of the road in a drunken condition and shouted expletives at members of the public.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had been living between Cork Simon Community and periods in a tent on the street.