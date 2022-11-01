Clare nursing home worker stole over €3,000 from 83-year-old resident

There was no money to pay for care bills for an 83-year old nursing home resident — who had no visitors in two years — after a worker had stolen over €3,000 from his bank account, a court has heard.

At Killaloe District Court sitting in Ennis, nursing home worker Lorraine Hennessy avoided jail over the theft of €3,011 from Terrance Stevenson after Judge Alec Gabbett imposed a nine-month suspended prison term.

Judge Gabbett said Ms Hennessy had committed “a breach of trust” by stealing the money from Mr Stevenson’s bank account.

He said: "It is an extremely serious thing to do to a vulnerable party — an elderly man and taking his bank card unbeknownst to himself."

In the case, Ms Hennessy, of 40, of Glor na Srutha, Clonlara, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to 22 theft charges concerning €3,011 between August 20 and October 5, 2020, from Mr Stevenson.

Visa debit card

The 22 thefts from Mr Stevenson were carried out through a Visa debit card Mr Stevenson had given to Ms Hennessy to get his messages.

Detective Garda John Jenks told the court the thefts only came to light in January 2021 after direct debit payments from Mr Stevenson’s bank account to the nursing home bounced “because there was no cash in the account”.

Det Garda Jenks said the circumstances of the case “are sad”. He said Mr Stevenson became a resident of the Co Clare nursing home in December 2018 but did not have any visitors during his time there before his death on January 25, 2021.

In response, Judge Gabbett said: “Isn’t that why it all happened? That there was no one monitoring of his own affairs.”

Det Garda Jenks said Mr Stevenson knew he was dying when he provided gardai with a statement in January 2021 on the thefts.

In the case, Ms Hennessy made 22 separate payments totalling €3,011 with Mr Stevenson’s direct debit card.

Mr Stevenson was a single man and moved to Killaloe in east Clare from the UK about 30 years ago.

'Domestic bills'

Solicitor for Ms Hennessy Daragh Hassett said the spending by Ms Hennessy went on “domestic bills” and she had lost her partner six years ago.

After reading Ms Hennessy’s Probation Report, Judge Gabbett said: “It is a very sad story. The Probation Report reads that she was driven to steal effectively.”

Mr Hassett said: “Ms Hennessy is totally ashamed of her actions. Totally ashamed.”

Det Jenks said that he went to Ms Hennessy’s home in early 2021 with the intention of arresting her "but she put her arms up straight away".

Det Garda Jenks said: “Ms Hennessy was aware that Mr Stevenson was dead and she was fully co-operative and pleaded guilty very early.” He said all monies have been repaid.

Ms Hennessy lost her job as a result of the thefts and now has alternative employment.

Judge Gabbett said under normal circumstances the offence would warrant a custodial sentence, but he said he was suspending the prison term for 24 months due to the “very positive’ Probation Report on Ms Hennessy, which said there was a very low risk of re-offending.

Ms Hennessy has no previous convictions and Judge Gabbett said he also took into account Ms Hennessy’s early plea of guilty, her own circumstances at the time and that she has insight into her behaviour.