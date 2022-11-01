Two men arrested as €100,000 worth of drugs seized in Cobh 

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 09:47
Rebecca Laffan

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized more than €100,000 worth of drugs in East Cork. 

Gardaí in Cobh conducted a search just before 9pm on Monday, seizing cocaine estimated to be worth €90,580 and cannabis valued at €10,240. Some €2,100 in cash was also seized.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and later taken to Cobh Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking), 1996.

The drugs seized are to be sent to undergo further analysis.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing. 

The seizure was carried out as part of Operation Tara, the national anti-drugs strategy, that aims to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks, at international, national, and local levels.

