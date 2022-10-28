Young woman settles for €150k in case where HSE denies she had hearing loss in her teens

A young woman who sued claiming an alleged delay in the diagnosis and management of an alleged hearing loss when she was young has settled her High Court action for €150,000.

Meabh Middleton (18), the High Court heard, was first referred for a hearing test when she was over six years of age.

Her counsel, Hugh O’Keeffe SC instructed by Ciaran Tansey solicitor, told the court that in 2010 Meabh was referred to the HSE audiology clinic in Castlebar and between 2010 and 2014 her hearing tests came back as normal.

He said a difference between her two ears was recorded in 2013 but it was put down to wax in the left ear. Counsel said in 2017 tests showed a mild hearing loss in the left ear. Mr O’Keeffe said the HSE contend the hearing was normal in both ears.

He said an expert on Meabh’s side would say there was hearing loss, and he pointed out she was given a hearing aid in 2018. He said the dispute between the sides was whether there was a hearing loss and the extent of the alleged loss.

Counsel said it was their case that Maebh would have benefitted from a hearing aid earlier. Meabh Middleton, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, had through her mother Maura Middleton sued the HSE.

Meabh Middleton's claims

There was, it was claimed, an alleged failure to carry out appropriate audiological testing and an alleged failure to perform a proper and thorough audiological assessment of Meabh on various dates between November 2010 and 2014.

It was further claimed there was an alleged excessive and avoidable delay in the diagnosis and management of the young girl’s alleged hearing loss and a situation had been allegedly caused where the fitting of a hearing aid was allegedly delayed during an optimum time period for language acquisition.

She was, it was claimed, allegedly deprived of the opportunity of significantly earlier management of her alleged hearing impairment during the optimum time period for language acquisition. All the claims were denied and the HSE contended the hearing was normal on both sides.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the settlement figure represented the full value of the case. The judge said he had no hesitation in approving it and said it was fair and reasonable.