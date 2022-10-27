Public cleared from court as Hutch trial hears from specialist garda unit

The public were not permitted to be in the courtroom for much of Thursday’s proceedings in the trial of Gerard Hutch at the Special Criminal Court, as it was hearing evidence from members of the Garda National Surveillance Unit.

The prosecution had sought for, and was granted, an application from those witnesses to give evidence anonymously. They were referred to just by initials in court, and their names cannot be published, nor can physical descriptions be reported on.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said that should the identity of members of NSU be publicised, then it “places them at risk”, and that allowing them to give evidence in such a manner would not infringe on Gerard Hutch’s right to a fair trial.

Mr Hutch is accused of the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016, which he denies.

The first member of the specialised garda unit was referred to as 'CI'. The officer reported observing a Toyota Land Cruiser travelling westbound on the N15 towards Killygordon in Donegal on February 20, 2016, just before 11am.

The court has already heard that Mr Hutch allegedly travelled north on that date with former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, and has seen CCTV footage of this vehicle making that journey. The court heard on Thursday that the pair were seen in Donegal later that day, and shown photos allegedly showing them at an address.

A 'Garda D' gave evidence of observing the Land Cruiser in Dublin earlier that day, stopping at locations in Clontarf before travelling northbound on the M1.

This garda identified the driver of the vehicle as Jonathan Dowdall, and said a second man was a passenger in the car, but he wasn’t in a position to say who he was.

The next garda, identified by the initial 'L', also gave evidence, and described seeing a silver Volkswagen Passat at an address in Forest Park, Killygordon, at around 4.35pm.

L said that he witnessed Mr Hutch, Mr Dowdall, and a third man leave this vehicle. Mr Dowdall and the third man entered an address at Forest Park before Mr Hutch joins them.

Fiona Murphy SC, for the prosecution, asked if the trio had met anyone before entering the house.

L said that “Shane Rowan came out to greet them”.

Mr Rowan was arrested by gardaí a few weeks later, on March 9, 2016, after he was stopped driving a Vauxhall Insignia outside Slane, Co Meath.

In the boot of the car were three AK-style weapons, which the prosecution has said were used in the Regency Hotel shooting. He was subsequently jailed for possession of the guns and for IRA membership.

The court heard the trio were then observed leaving the house just after 5.05pm and Mr Dowdall left carrying a small black holdall bag, which he placed in the rear of the Land Cruiser.

The third man got into a separate vehicle and drove away, while the Land Cruiser left, driven by Mr Dowdall with Mr Hutch as a passenger.

Photos were shown to the court which allegedly show Mr Dowdall and Mr Hutch outside the home, and Mr Dowdall placing the bag into the vehicle.

The court also heard evidence from a garda 'AG' on observing vehicles in and around Malahide Industrial Estate on March 9, the same date as Mr Rowan’s arrest.

Further evidence is expected from surveillance witnesses when the trial resumes next week.