Attempts were made to conceal body of man found dead in Westmeath

It is understood attempts had been made to conceal the body of a man found dead at his Westmeath home this week.
Belgian native Stefan Posschier was found dead at a house near Milltownpass on Tuesday evening after the alarm was raised by a relative.
It is believed he died in violent circumstances. The results of a post-mortem are due today.
Gardaí say they have identified a person of interest as part of their investigation. The man is assisting gardaí with their inquiries.
The Garda Technical Bureau carried out forensic examination at the site yesterday.
Mr Posschier, aged in his 60s, had been living in the area for a number of years.
Local Fianna Fáil councillor John Shaw said Mr Posschier was well-known across the Midlands for his tarot card reading and psychic work.
Gardaí are now trying to establish his movements over recent days.
A conference on the case is due to be held by gardaí later this morning.