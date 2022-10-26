Hutch trial hears of safety fears for gardaí if identities revealed

Day seven of this landmark murder trial before the Special Criminal Court began with a rehash of footage the court had seen just a day before.

This time, the legal counsel for the prosecution produced maps showing various locations of interest in connection with the case for which CCTV has already been extensively shown.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said that the maps would've been “beneficial” when watching the footage that had been shown to the court on Tuesday.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Gerard Hutch, asked Garda Michelle Purcell, who’s been presenting various pieces of footage to court, where certain locations the court had seen were on the map. He also asked if the court would be able to show the footage again with the benefit of the maps to see the locations described, and so the clips began again.

However, that’s not to say the court did not hear any additional details despite watching clips it had already seen.

The clips in question were of March 9, 2016, a month after the events at the Regency Hotel where David Byrne was shot dead. Many had been in attendance for a boxing weigh in at the premises when five armed men entered the hotel and the Kinahan gang member was killed.

Rifles discovery

Fast forward a month, and it was on this Wednesday in March when gardaí stopped a car near Slane, Co Meath. Inside the boot of the car they found three AK-47-style rifles, which the court has heard were allegedly the guns used by three men in the Regency on February 5, 2016. The driver of the car, Shane Rowan, was arrested, charged and subsequently jailed for possession of the guns and membership of the IRA.

While pointing out the sections on the map, Garda Purcell played clips of various vehicles and their paths in and around the Malahide Road Industrial Estate in north Dublin on 9 March.

One of those vehicles was a Vauxhall Insignia, which the prosecution say is the one driven by Mr Rowan which was later stopped by the gardaí in Meath with the AKs in the boot.

Another vehicle of interest pointed out by the prosecution was a Toyota Yaris, which the court today heard was being driven by Patrick Hutch Senior, or Patsy Hutch. He is the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

The court has seen footage of the Insignia follow the Yaris into the Malahide Road Industrial Estate at 4.55pm that day. Mr Rowan was shown on the CCTV exiting his vehicle and walking along Newtown Avenue. The Yaris, meanwhile, is shown to leave that location two minutes after it arrives.

The court saw CCTV of the Yaris enter the forecourt of an Applegreen garage just after 5.10pm and a man the prosecution says is Mr Patsy Hutch enter the shop.

Garda Michelle Purcell said it was alleged that Patsy Hutch was the driver of this car.

CCTV footage

Separate footage showing the Yaris later drive by a McDonald’s and around a Lidl car park was again shown to the court. The court has already heard evidence from Garda Purcell that this particular CCTV system detects movement and automatically places red boxes on vehicles to indicate their movement.

Mr Grehan asked if these graphics around the Yaris on screen had “nothing to do with the garda surveillance”. Garda Purcell said it had nothing to do with garda surveillance as this was a feature of the particular CCTV system in question.

Mr Grehan asked Garda Purcell if she was aware that there was garda surveillance, and she said she was but the effects on the screen had nothing to do with that.

The subject of surveillance was also central in the afternoon of day seven of the trial.

The court heard a request from Detective Superintendent Eugene Lynch, from an application on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, to anonymise members of the Garda National Surveillance Unit who were due to give evidence.

This would mean their names could not be published, nor could any physical descriptions of these individuals.

Identity concerns

Fiona Murphy SC, prosecuting, asked Detective Superintendent Lynch if he would have any concerns about their safety and he said he would if their identity was released.

Ms Murphy told the court that that the NSU carries out an “important function” in the investigation of serious criminal organisations in the State and there was a genuine concern from Detective Superintendent Lynch as to the safety of these witnesses and regarding their future engagement in such activities.

The court heard that many of these members were still part of the NSU but a number have since retired. A request to anonymise each of them was made before the court.

Mr Grehan, for Mr Hutch, said that previous witnesses who gave evidence at having provided CCTV or allowed it to be downloaded by gardaí had their names identified to the court. Many other gardaí who’ve come in so far have done the same, he said.

“The court should be scrupulous to ensure if an application has been made that a clear basis for neccessity has been made out for it, and it is not overreaching,” Mr Grehan said. He added a “blanket application” had been proposed without the “necessary justification” as to why it should apply to all people.

Ms Justice Burns asked Mr Grehan how the right that Mr Hutch has to a fair trial would be infringed by allowing these members to be anonymised in their evidence, and indicated that a ruling would be forthcoming on this application tomorrow.

The trial is expected to last a further 11 weeks.