Gardaí investigating 'unexplained' death in Westmeath

Members of the Garda forensic team at the scene in Rattin near Milltownpass, Co Westmeath after the body of a man in his 60s was discovered in a house. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 12:46
Michelle McGlynn

A forensic examination is underway at a house in Co Westmeath following the discovery of a man's body yesterday.

The Garda Technical Bureau are still at the scene in Rattin near Milltownpass.

The man's body, aged in his 60s, is due to be removed from the house shortly, where it will be taken to hospital for a postmortem examination.

The discovery was made shortly after 6pm yesterday at a bungalow located down a country lane - just a few kilometres away from the village of Miltownpass.

The State Pathologist will examine the man's remains and the results of the postmortem will determine the Garda investigation.

At present, Gardaí are still treating it as an ‘unexplained death’.

