Supreme Court adjourns Patrick Quirke's appeal against murder conviction

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of Patrick Quirke’s murder conviction appeal which was due to get underway today.

A new hearing date for the appeal, which will examine two issues, has been set for December 12 and 13.

Quirke, a Tipperary farmer, was found guilty in 2019 of murdering Bobby Ryan, a DJ known as ‘Mr Moonlight’, at Fawnagowan in Co. Tipperary.

The Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell said on Tuesday that it is apparent from reading the legal submissions that a significant number of issues will arise that the court wants to be able to explore with counsel in the Supreme Court chamber. For this reason, it was not a suitable case for a remote hearing.

The matter had been fixed for a single day, with Quirke expected to appear via a remote video link.

The number of issues raised, as well as the entry of an additional legal party, in the form of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC), warranted scheduling the case for two days, said Mr Justice O’Donnell.

Quirke, represented by Bernard Condon SC, consented to the matter being set for hearing in December, as did the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through Michael Bowman SC.

Quirke’s Supreme Court appeal focuses on the validity of the search warrant used in the murder investigation and the DPP’s discretion in calling expert witness in a trial.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted Quirke in 2019 by a majority verdict of 10:2 after a 71-day trial and he was sentenced to life imprisonment. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal after the Court of Appeal rejected 52 grounds of challenge.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission will participate in the appeal as an “amicus curiae”, or assistant to the court on legal issues. The commission will focus its legal submissions on the issue of the search warrant, under which electronic devices were taken from Quirke’s home.

A key issue for determination relates to the validity of the warrant used to search and seize material from Quirke’s home. His lawyers argue the warrant was invalid due to specific failure to inform and expressly include the intention to seize computers containing the personal data of an entire family.

His computer was seized and ultimately formed a key part of the evidence against Quirke after it was found to have been used for internet searches on human decomposition and DNA.