Human rights body joined as party to convicted killer Patrick Quirke's Supreme Court appeal

Quirke's appeal focuses on the validity of the search warrant used in the murder investigation and the DPP’s discretion in calling expert witness in a trial
Human rights body joined as party to convicted killer Patrick Quirke's Supreme Court appeal

Patrick Quirke (pictured) is serving a life sentence after being found guilty in 2019 of murdering DJ Bobby Ryan, known as ‘Mr Moonlight’. File picture: Collins Courts

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 11:19
Ann O’Loughlin

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has been joined as a participant in the Supreme Court appeal of Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan.

Quirke’s appeal, considering two grounds of challenge, over the murder of Mr Ryan, a part time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, has been fixed for a one-day hearing on October 25 next.

When the case came before the court for case management on Thursday, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, sitting with Ms Justice Iseult O'Malley and Ms Justice Marie Baker, agreed that the IHREC could be joined as an "amicus curiae" or friend of the court.

The IHREC will now make legal submissions on one of the two issues the court has agreed to consider as part of Quirke's appeal. There was no opposition from either the DPP or Quirke's lawyers to the IHREC's application to be joined.

Ms Justice Dunne, after making directions for the filing of legal submissions by the IHREC, said that its inclusion would not add to the length of time it will take to hear the appeal. The appeal is expected to be heard in one day, the judge said.

Quirke's Supreme Court appeal focuses on the validity of the search warrant used in the murder investigation and the DPP’s discretion in calling expert witness in a trial.

During Thursday's brief hearing Quirke's counsel, Bernard Condon SC, asked if it would be possible for his client to view the hearing of his appeal via a video link from prison. An arrangement had been put in place to allow Quirke to view the hearing of appeal when it was before the Court of Appeal.

Ms Justice Dunne said that the court would see what could be done but added that it may not be possible for Quirke to view to appeal.

Bobby Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011.
Bobby Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011.

Quirke (51), from Breanshamore, is serving a life sentence after being found guilty in 2019 of murdering the father of two, known as ‘Mr Moonlight’, at Fawnagowan in Co. Tipperary. A jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted him by a majority verdict of 10:2 after a 71-day trial.

He had denied murdering Mr Ryan (52), a part-time DJ going by the name ‘Mr Moonlight’, who went missing on June 3, 2011, after leaving his partner Mary Lowry’s house early that morning. His body was found nearly two years later in an underground run-off tank on a farm owned by Ms Lowry, which had been leased by Quirke.

It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry. It contended that he subsequently “staged” the discovery of Mr Ryan’s body after she tried to terminate his lease.

His appeal, containing 52 grounds, was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in November.

Read More

Patrick Quirke gets permission to appeal 'Mr Moonlight' murder conviction in Supreme Court

More in this section

Herbal cannabis worth €40k seized at Shannon Airport Herbal cannabis worth €40k seized at Shannon Airport
Man charged after gardaí seize €110,000 worth of cannabis in Longford Man charged after gardaí seize €110,000 worth of cannabis in Longford
Motorist caught speeding at 170km/h called arresting garda 'low-life tramp', Cork court told Motorist caught speeding at 170km/h called arresting garda 'low-life tramp', Cork court told
#CourtsmurderPlace: TipperaryPerson: Patrick QuirkePerson: Bobby RaynOrganisation: Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission
Human rights body joined as party to convicted killer Patrick Quirke's Supreme Court appeal

Man arrested in Cork in connection with fatal assault at Kerry cemetery

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s