Garda probe after woman's body found in house in Donegal

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 17:09
Stephen Maguir

Gardaí in Co Donegal have launched an investigation after a young woman's body was found in a house.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was found in a house in Letterkenny around 6pm on Friday night.

It followed a report to both Gardai and the emergency services of the death.

The house in which the body was found was sealed off and an investigation launched.

The woman's body was then removed and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the details but the woman's identity or nationality has not yet been released.

A spokesperson added "The woman's body was later removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation."

