Hutch trial view CCTV evidence of gunman escaping scene

The Regency Hotel murder trial has been viewing CCTV evidence from moments after Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne was shot dead, including footage of what the prosecution say is a dissident republican gunman making his escape from the scene.

Garda Michelle Purcell brought the three-judge court through a montage of CCTV footage for a second day, where six people, including a man wearing a wig and a man wearing a flat cap, are seen running down a lane beside St Vincent's GAA grounds nine minutes after the shooting.

The prosecution has told the court it will hear evidence that Kevin Murray, the late dissident republican, was the man wearing the flat cap when Mr Byrne was killed and that he had co-operated with the "tactical team" that raided the hotel that day.

The trial has already heard from PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who identified for investigating gardaí an image of a man with a flat cap and carrying a pistol in his right hand as the now deceased Mr Murray.

Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of Kinahan cartel member Mr Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

Mr Hutch's two co-accused — Paul Murphy (59), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 — have also pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5, 2016.

Mr Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building during the attack, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time. The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body.

Mr Byrne died as a result of six gunshots, fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs.

Gerry Hutch. Picture: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie

In his opening speech, counsel for the prosecution said the court will hear that Mr Hutch's former co-accused and now State's witness Jonathan Dowdall said Mr Hutch had said that he [Gerry Hutch] had been one of the team that shot Mr Byrne at the Regency.

It is the prosecution's case that a silver Ford transit van containing six people left the Regency Hotel after the shooting and drove towards Charlemont Estate, where the vehicle was abandoned and burnt out. The State say the six included a man wearing a wig and dressed as a woman, Kevin Murray who was wearing a flat cap, a driver and three persons dressed in tactical garda clothing. The raiders then made good their escape by using a number of parked vehicles.

Mr Gillane said in his opening address that "an integral part of the operation" which led to Mr Byrne's death was the means by which the tactical team escaped, which is central to the case of Mr Bonney and Mr Murphy.

On Thursday, Garda Michelle Purcell told the court that CCTV footage shows a man reversing a black BMW X5 jeep out of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock at 11.38am on February 5.

Mr Gillane told the three judges that the prosecution case is that the man getting into the jeep is Mr Hutch's co-accused Jason Bonney. However, Mr Bonney's defence barrister John Fitzgerald SC said this evidence would be challenged and that it was a legal issue.

Giving evidence on Friday, Garda Purcell continued taking the three-judge court through a montage of CCTV footage showing the movements of the black BMW jeep.

The court has heard that the BMW had tinted windows with a silver rim around them, a faulty brake light on the left-hand side and that the vehicle was "quite mucky".

At 2pm on February 5, Garda Purcell said "a number of cars" and the BMW can be seen coming out of a carpark at Donnycarney Church and turning left onto the Malahide Road. The witness said the cars including the BMW go in the direction of Fairview.

The BMW is in a line of traffic and turns right off the Malahide Road, said Gda Purcell.

At 2.02pm the BMW turns off the Malahide Road into a housing estate called Casino Park, which leads into St Vincent's GAA Club in Marino. A taxi can be seen travelling in front of the BMW at the junction of Casino Park Road and the Malahide Road.

The BMW reverses and parks up at the GAA grounds at 2.05pm.

In another clip from 2.40pm, the BMW is still parked up in the grounds. Six people including a man in a wig and a man wearing a flat cap can be seen running down a lane. The man in the wig is pulling a large suitcase type bag and the man in the flat cap is carrying a bag. The man wearing the flat cap is the third person to run down the lane.

The man wearing the flat cap goes straight towards the BMW and puts his bag into the back passenger side of the vehicle. He then gets into the front passenger seat and "they go off", said the garda.

Garda Purcell told the court that a series of vehicles including the BMW can be seen coming out of Casino Park at 2.42pm and they turn left towards Donnycarney Church. Whereas the last vehicle — a taxi- turns right towards Fairview, she said.

At 2.48pm, the BMW goes towards McAuley Avenue in Artane and eight minutes later it is heading for Kilbarrack.

At 3.46pm, the BMW car is seen passing "Eddie's Fuels" on Hole in the Wall Road and heading in the direction of Portmarnock.

The BMW car can be seen entering the entrance to Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock at 3.52pm and the driver of the car is seen walking towards a house.

Forty minutes later at 4.29pm, the BMW can be seen reversing and leaving the estate.

The trial continues on Monday before Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.