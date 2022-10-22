Man with €500 of drugs and weighing scales in van claimed to be buying, not selling

A man caught with over €500 worth of drugs in a van claimed that the only reason he had a weighing scales with him was to check the weight of the drugs he was buying — and not selling.

Defence solicitor, Eugene Murphy, said it might seem like a bizarre explanation for having a weighing scales but that was why Peter Murphy had it on the occasion.

Gardaí who seized the drugs said there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, including strips of torn cling-film on the floor.

Peter Murphy, of 11 Ashmore, Passage West, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs and having them for the purpose of sale or supply.

His defence solicitor stressed that the supply element of the offence had no commercial element to it and that it was a case of sharing with friends.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “On December 18, 2021, at 5.15pm, Garda Tom Delaney of Passage West Garda Station was on patrol at Maulbawn, Passage West, when he saw an Opel Vivaro van parked.

“Two men were on board. Peter Murphy was in the driver’s seat. There was a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

“Garda Delaney observed a bag containing a green substance on Peter Murphy’s lap. He handed the bag to Garda Delaney. It was cannabis.

“There was a weighing scales and cling film cut out on the floor.

“He admitted it was his cannabis. Peter Murphy stated that it was his property for his own use. He admitted that he would also supply his friends with cannabis for free.”

The garda's valuation of the drugs was €560 but the accused said he had purchased the cannabis for €300 and that it was coming up to Christmas at the time and that was why he bought this quantity.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €750 on the possession charge and imposed a four-month suspended sentence on the supply charge.

The judge said: “This is a serious matter — a public place where gardaí discovered a weighing-scales and the trappings of dealing with drugs. He said he was giving it to friends.”