Cork man jailed after walking into station to verbally abuse gardaí

A 48-year-old man literally walked himself into trouble when he arrived at the Bridewell garda station, banged the glass screen and sanitation unit, and verbally abused the gardaí present.

James Conway was in Cork District Court to plead guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting behaviour that could have resulted in a breach of the peace.

Conway said through his barrister William Bulman that he was hoping to avoid a jail term for his behaviour and have the matter dealt with by way of a monetary fine.

Judge Olann Kellher said it was too serious an incident to deal with by way of a monetary fine.

Previous convictions

Further aggravating factors included the fact that the accused had a two-month suspended jail term hanging over him at the time, and that he has seven previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour.

The judge activated the two-month sentence and imposed a concurrent sentence of two months for the new offence.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined what happened.

“On March 10 before 7pm, Garda Kevin Hayes was on duty in the Bridewell garda station when a man known to be James Conway entered the public office of the garda station.

“James Conway punched the glass screen separating Garda Hayes from the public office.

“James Conway then shouted, ‘F*** all of ye guards in there’.

“He then tried to pull the hand sanitation station off the wall.

“He was arrested in the Bridewell for engaging in threatening behaviour.”

Other previous convictions included 19 for being drunk and a danger over the years.