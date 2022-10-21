Father-of-three shot in ‘brutal’ Antrim killing named as Liam Christie

Police have named the victim of a “brutal killing” in Antrim as Liam Christie.

The PSNI launched a murder investigation on Thursday following the discovery of a body in a house in the Craighill area.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson confirmed on Friday that the deceased is 44-year-old father-of-three Mr Christie.

“He was shot up to four times at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks,” she said.

“This is a brutal killing and I’m appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.”

Detective Chief Inspector Wilson described the murder investigation as being at a “very early stage”.

She appealed for anyone who saw anything unusual in the area between 7pm on Wednesday October 19 and 9am on Thursday October 20 to come forward.

“I’ve already received information that a member of the public possibly heard gunshots at around 2am on Thursday but believed it was fireworks,” she said.

“I would be keen to establish if anyone else heard any usual noises around this time.”

She said Mr Christie’s three sons and partner are trying to come to terms “with the loss of Liam in such violent circumstances, and the Craighill community are also shocked at such a brutal murder taking place in their area”.

The detective inspector said the victim was “known to police” but that she is “keeping an open mind”.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested is continuing to assist police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101.