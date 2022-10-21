Irate gambler pays price for smashing gaming machine 

A gambler who believed he had won €50 on a casino’s roulette wheel gaming machine became angry when the screen froze and paid out nothing — and smashed the screen.

His reaction to the incident ended up costing him €150 in compensation and the judge warned it will also mean three months in jail if he gets into further trouble over the next two years.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the 43-year-old had brought €150 to Cork District Court through his solicitor Frank Buttimer to compensate the casino.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the case where Paul O’Donovan, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

It happened on November 12, 2021, at Gold Rush casino on Academy Street, Cork.

Sgt Kelleher said: “A man entered the Gold Rush casino and began playing roulette. Moments later, he approached the cashier stating that the roulette screen froze on him and demanded he be paid €50.

“The cashier informed him that she would take his details and forward his complaint to management.

“He then began to punch the roulette screen, smashing it. He then left the casino. He was later identified.

He made no reply after caution when Garda Jonathan Chambers charged him with causing criminal damage.”

Mr Buttimer described what happened from the defendant’s point of view.

“He was playing this machine. By all accounts he had a win on the machine having shovelled a fair bit of money into it.

“He called over the staff member. There was a debate about whether there was to be a pay-out. At the approach taken by the staff member he became angry and he whacked the machine with his hand.

“He is sorry he did not address his concerns in a different manner,” the solicitor added.